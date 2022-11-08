Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun shoots intense fight scenes in Bangkok

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna captivated India in Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna captivated India in Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa: The Rule, Sukumar’s second film, has everyone’s attention. Allu Arjun will leave for the first schedule of the film in Bangkok on November 13. The makers have promised a bigger and grander film.

“The first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside India. AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in forest areas of Bangkok. This is going to be a 15-day long schedule and after he returns, he will soon begin with the promotions of Pushpa part 1 in Russia, but he is yet to lock dates for the same,” says an insider.

For Pushpa, Part 2, Allu Arjun is going all out to become his character. The first teaser poster of AA for Pushpa: The Rule will be released in November, while he will immediately promote Pushpa: The Rise in Russia.

“Bunny recently shot for teaser poster with cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek at a studio in Hyderabad. The team is working on the same and plans to unveil a teaser look in the last week of November. However, they are yet to fix a date,”source.

Oo Antava, Srivalli, and Saami Saami hit and hyped the film’s first part. Pushpa: The Rise debuted on 17 December 2021. We’ll see what’s next.

The first of the two films follow a low-wage red sandalwood smuggler.

Allu Arjun is attending a close friend’s wedding in South Africa today, November 8.