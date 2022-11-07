Pushpa: The Rise to release in Russia; Details inside

Everyone knows that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s movie Pushpa: The Rise, which was directed by Sukumar, was a huge hit.

Now, Pushpa, which has good content, will also be coming out in Russia in December.

Allu is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule.

“The team is all excited to release Pushpa part 1 in Russia in December, after its phenomenal response at the special screening of the Moscow Film Festival. Allu is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule, the makers will lock the release date, “A source close to the situation says that AA will also go to Russia to help promote the movie.

Allu Arjun and his movie Pushpa are about to reach another important milestone. Set to make a lot of noise on the world stage, and how!

For those who don’t know, the Moscow International Film Festival chose Pushpa: The Rise for the category “Blockbuster hits around the world.” It was shown on August 30, 2022.

Allu Arjun has won a lot of big awards and titles this year. For example, he was the Grand Marshall at the annual Indian Day parade in New York, where he represented India.

In the meantime, work has begun on getting Pushpa: The Rule ready to be made. People are just as excited to see Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule as they are to see him in the commercials for the movie.