Qala trailer gives fans Hollywood film Black Swan vibes

On Tuesday night, the trailer for the Tripti Dimri-starring movie Qala was made public. The titular classical musician, Qala, who despises music, is played by Tripti in the 1940s musical thriller. Many viewers who watched the clip said it reminded them of Natalie Portman’s critically acclaimed movie Black Swan.

A voice in the trailer asks Qala if she enjoys music as it shines a light on her. “No, I hate it,” she responds. We are then transported into a colour-corrected Kolkata (Calcutta back then) from the 1940s where Qala is working as a singer. She is feted with golden vinyls and adored by fans. She even gets featured in the newspapers with the Prime Minister, no less. However, she still does not have the approval of her mother (Swastika Mukherjee).

Enter Jagan, a new “hero” who is “good at replacing people” (Babil Khan in his film debut). As we see that Qala appears to be losing both her singing ability and her confidence, the tone of the trailer changes to one that is more tense. Her apparent descent into depression and isolation is fueled by her uncertainty regarding Jagan’s ascent.

Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Kind of reminded me of Black Swan to some extent. Not sure if anyone else got the vibes. Nonetheless, this one’s going to be an amazing one it seems.” Another commented, “The sheer amount of talent packed in this project is just commendable.” Many praised the performance of Tripti based on what they saw in the trailer. “Seeing Tripti Dimri after Bulbul, she carries that charisma so effortlessly. This kind of ultra feminine beauty is so enchanting,” read one comment.

Qala’s official synopsis reads, “Set in 1940s Kolkata, Qala chronicles the complicated relationship between a young singer and her mother. Will all her sacrifices be worth the success she gets?” Written and directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film has been produced by Karnesh Ssharma under his banner Clean Slate Filmz. It also stars Amit Sial, Abhishek Banerjee among others. The film will release on Netflix on December 1.