Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR honour Puneeth Rajkumar in white

Rajinikanth and Jr. NTR were chief guests at Bengaluru’s Karnataka Rajyotsava Award ceremony today. Social media has revealed ceremony sneak peeks. Both stars wore white at the event. Puneeth Rajkumar received the Karnataka Ratna posthumously at the ceremony.

After a heart attack last October, Puneeth Rajkumar left a huge void in Sandalwood. At 46, his Kannada projects were awaiting release.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made another tribute to the late actor. He said the school will teach about the late Kannada actor. revealing, “We will do whatever is possible. Puneeth Rajkumar had done a yeomen job in terms of humanitarian work. The fact that Puneeth Rajkumar donated his organs says a lot about the kind of person he was. Many more people have stepped forward to offer their eyes since his passing.”

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film was the 2022 documentary Gandhada Gudi. The actor and Amoghavarsha JS explore Karnataka’s wildlife. Amoghavarsha JS directed the drama.

The film premiered in theatres on October 28th and was well-received. Fans love the film for many reasons. Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film was released on his first death anniversary, October 29th.

