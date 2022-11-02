Rajinikanth reveals why he missed Late actor Puneeth’s funeral

Advertisement
  • Rajinikanthakanth and Jr. NTR were the Chief Guests at the ceremony in Bengaluru.
  • Puneeth Rajkumar received the Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously.
  • The Darbar actor died from a heart attack in October 2018.
Rajinikanth and Jr. NTR were the Chief Guests at the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award ceremony in Bengaluru on November 1. Both stars wore white at the event. Puneeth Rajkumar received the Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously at the ceremony.
He is the 9th recipient of the award, following Dr. Virendra Heggade, S Nijalingappa, C N R Rao, Bhimsen Joshi, Shivakumara Swamiji, and Dr. J Javaregowda.

The Darbar actor eulogized Power. “In Kali Yuga, Appu (Puneeth) is like Markandeya, Prahlada, Nachiketa. He was God’s child. That child lived among us for some time. He played with us and made us laugh. Later, that child went back to God. His aatma (soul) is with us.”
“I had undergone an operation and was in the intensive care unit (ICU).”  he said, crying. Even if he had known about Puneeth Rajkumar’s death, the superstar said he couldn’t travel due to his health.

Puneeth Rajkumar school chapter
In addition, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the school curriculum will include a lesson on the late Kannada actor.  “We will do whatever is possible. Puneeth Rajkumar had done a yeomen job in terms of humanitarian work. The fact that Puneeth Rajkumar donated his organs says a lot about the kind of person he was. Many more people have stepped forward to offer their eyes since his passing.”

Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, died from a heart attack in October 2018.

