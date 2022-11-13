Rajkummar Rao reveals his first paycheck as a dance teacher

Rajkummar Rao is currently a lucrative movie star, commanding crores for his productions.

Raj, however, was raised in Gurgaon’s middle class before breaking into the movie industry.

Rajkummar recently discussed his first income and how he used it to make a household purchase.

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao is currently a lucrative movie star, commanding crores for his productions. Raj, however, was raised in Gurgaon’s middle class before breaking into the movie industry. Rajkummar recently discussed his first income, which came while he was still in middle school, and how he used it to make a household purchase.

Also Read Rajkummar Rao catches Janhvi Kapoor in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi shoot Mr. and Mrs. Mahi reteams Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. They appeared...

Rajkummar was born and raised in Gurgaon, where his father had a position in government. Rajkummar studied dance in school and not only performed it but also taught it. His initial source of revenue came from this.

In a video shared by Netflix India, Rajkummar told comedian Zakir Khan, “I still remember I used to do martial arts, taekwondo. I was a gold medallist at the national level. But then dance also came into my life somewhere. We had a group and we used to dance on stage. Then, I started giving dance tuitions. My first earning was in class VIII, when I used to teach a little girl dance at her home. I used to get ₹300 for that.”

Rajkummar then revealed what he did with his first ever earning. “When I earned my first 300, I bought groceries for home with that. I bought everything in small quantities, things like dal, rice, sugar. Then, I went home and gave it (to my parents). That feeling won’t come back no matter how much you do or earn in life. You can gift whatever you want to anyone but giving that stuff worth ₹300 to my mother was a great feeling.”

Also Read Rajkummar Rao CONFIRMS Stree 2; says shooting will begin ‘soon’ Rajkummar Rao has confirmed the sequel to the horror comedy movie Stree...

Advertisement

Prior to being noticed later that year for a larger role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Rajkummar made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with a small role in Rann. He won a National Award for his 2012 movie Shahid. As a result of the success of movies like Kai Po Che, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Stree, he eventually gained mainstream popularity. This Friday, his most recent movie Monica, O My Darling, became available on Netflix.