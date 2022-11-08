Advertisement
Rajkummar Rao suggests a horror universe with Varun-Ayushmann

Rajkummar Rao suggests a horror universe with Varun-Ayushmann

Rajkummar Rao suggests a horror universe with Varun-Ayushmann

Rajkummar Rao suggests a horror universe with Varun-Ayushmann

  • Varun Dhawan mentioned the filmmaker’s desire to create a horror universe.
  • Rajkummar Rao, star of Stree and Roohi, recently discussed the possibility of a horror universe.
  • Hopefully, Stree 2 will happen soon.
Amar Kaushik’s Stree, Bhediya, and Hardik Mehta’s Roohi are among Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedies. At Bhediya’s event, Varun Dhawan mentioned the filmmaker’s desire to create a horror universe. Rajkummar Rao posted a Diwali party photo with Varun, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Amar Kaushik last month. “Hain tayaar hum!” Ayushmann wrote on the photo.

Rajkummar Rao, star of Stree and Roohi, recently discussed the possibility of a horror universe. Discussed?  “I think they will have to take that decision. Hopefully, Stree 2 will happen soon, and yes definitely there is a possibility of getting this horror universe made. It will be exciting,” Rajkummar Rao told the source.

Vasan Bala, Monica, O My Darling’s director, told Rajkummar Rao that Ayshmann’s Bala, directed by Amar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, is not a horror film. Rajkummar replied, “Bala toh nahin aa payega horror mein. But haan kuch aur kar lenge uske saath, Ayushmann ke saath tab tak kuch aur ho jayega, I am sure. But yea, it’s exciting. I would love to be a part of it.”
Is Stree 2 filming soon? Rajkummar Rao “Hopefully soon,”. Monica, O My Darling, Rao’s next film, stars Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and others. Netflix will release it on November 11, 2022.

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao reunite on Stree 2
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao reunite on Stree 2

Stree, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was Amar Kaushik's first...

