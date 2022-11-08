Rajkummar Rao surprised to know Stree sequel been announced

Stree has been announced startled Rajkummar Rao, who claims that no one has spoken to him about it.

The news that a sequel to his smash horror comedy Stree has been announced startled Rajkummar Rao, who claims that no one has spoken to him about it. The news comes days after Shraddha Kapoor announced that shooting for Stree 2 would start soon. Stree, which debuted in 2018 and starred Rajkummar and Shraddha in the major roles, was an unexpected smash success. Ao Kabhi Haveli Pe, a unique song performed by Kriti Sanon in the movie, was also a huge hit.

Rajkummar claimed in an interview with Amar Ujala that he hasn’t been approached regarding the movie Stree 2. “Stree is a good and hit film and a sequel should definitely be made. I have not given any official statement regarding the film because no one has talked to me about it yet.”

Fans have been predicting that Shraddha Kapoor may appear in Stree 2 ever since the actress unveiled her special song from Maddock Films’ upcoming film, Bhediya. She shared behind-the-scene video from the song Thumkeshwari shoot and said, “Super vibe, its so nice to be back on set. It’s so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon.”

The filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK affirmed that they will produce the second and third installments of Stree in an interview with the Asian Age published in 2019.“We will surely make the second and the third part soon. We are sitting on the ideas. We will also make a sequel to Go Goa Gone. We feel we are much ahead of our time. We have often been complimented for our approach to filmmaking,” they said.

The premiere of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming movie, Monica O My Darling, is imminent. The movie, which was directed by Vasan Bala, also features Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, and Sikander Kher. The movie also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bagavathi Perumal, Sukant Goel, and Zayn Marie Khan. On November 11, the movie becomes available on Netflix digitally.