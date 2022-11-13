Rakul Preet Singh does power dressing in a striped coat & trousers

Advertisement
  • Rakul Preet Singh has shown over and over that her sense of style is only getting better and better.
  • She has clearly mastered the art of dressing to impress.
  • She wore low-rise straight wool pants with her hand-embellished denim coat with crystals.
Rakul Preet Singh has shown over and over that her sense of style is only getting better and better. This time, she got enough attention by wearing an oversized striped pantsuit, which may not be everyone’s style. She has clearly mastered the art of dressing to impress, and how!

From the pictures, it’s clear that Rakul wore a wool coat by Kanika Goal label that was too big and had crystals that fell down from it. She wore low-rise straight wool pants with her hand-embellished denim coat with crystals. The mega cuff, the details on the back of the coat, and the Jimmy Choo formal shoes gave the suit some interesting details. All meant to give off a sexy-workwear vibe.

She glammed up her super-stylish outfit with a pair of statement earrings and cuffed rings by Misho Designs. In terms of her appearance, Rakul kept it bold with smokey eyes, bronzed cheeks, and bare lips. She also curled her long hair in a messy way and left it half open. This gorgeous look on Rakul was put together by Ami Patel and deserves your attention. Aliya Shaikh and Salim Sayyed are responsible for her hair and makeup.

Rakul recently went to an event wearing a pink and orange outfit by Antithesis. This 3-piece set consists of flared pants, a matching blazer, and a sporty tube inner. The stunning woman finished her two-tone look, which was inspired by loungewear, with dewy makeup and bronzed cheeks.

