Ram Charan’s RC16 shelved, Puneeth Rajkumar awarded

  • Thalaivar 170 marks Rajinikanth’s return to LYCA after 2.0.Bengaluru welcomes Rajinikanth and Jr NTR.
  • The Karnataka Government also posthumously awarded Puneeth Rajkumar the “Karnataka Ratna”.
  • Rajinikanth joins daughter As previously announced, Rajinikanth’s 170th project will feature his elder daughter Aishwaryaa.
The South film industry. Today, November 1, was another exciting day in South cinema, with the Karnataka government including a lesson on Puneeth Rajkumar in the school curriculum, Rajinikanth teaming up with his daughter Aishwaryaa for his next project, Ram Charan starrer RC16 being shelved, and Puneeth receiving the Karnataka Ratna award.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the school curriculum will include a lesson on the life of late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. said, “We will do whatever is possible. Puneeth Rajkumar had done a yeomen job in terms of humanitarian work. The fact that Puneeth Rajkumar donated his organs says a lot about the kind of person he was. Many more people have stepped forward to offer their eyes since his passing.”

The Karnataka Government also posthumously awarded Puneeth Rajkumar the “Karnataka Ratna” in Bengaluru today. Rajinikanth and Jr. NTR were the chief guests.

Puneeth Rajkumar received a posthumous doctorate from Mysore University before this.

As previously announced, Rajinikanth’s 170th project will feature his elder daughter Aishwaryaa.  According to a source, “After making a successful debut as a director with 3 in 2012 and Vai Raja Vai in 2015, Aishwarya has been toying with multiple ideas for her third directorial. She had a pandemic-inspired idea for Rajinikanth. When told, the superstar was thrilled to work with Aishwarya.” According to sources, Rajinikanth liked the screenplay. Thalaivar 170 marks Rajinikanth’s return to LYCA after 2.0.

Puneeth Rajkumar received the Karnataka Ratna posthumously at Rajyotsava Awards today at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy were the ceremony’s chief guests. Social media showed Minister Sudhakar and other officials welcoming the Darbar star at Bengaluru HAL airport. A black tracksuit and glasses made Thalaiva charming. Namaste.

However, Jr. NTR arrived in Bengaluru in another white shirt and black pants look. Today, industry leaders are honouring Puneeth Rajkumar.

Dhananjaya tweeted the Power Star with the caption “Karnataka Gem” and a heart emoji. Twitter had many more such Tweets.

Gowtam Tinnanuri directed Ram Charan’s 16th film. The movie, tentatively titled RC16, was rumored to have been canceled. Ram Charan’s PR tweeted, “Our MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu’s next project #RC16th Gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at later point of time! Ram Charan garu’s new project announcement vl b Unveiling officially very soon, whatever the combo is, it vl be lit.” Soon to be revealed, the combo will be lit.” Ram Charan denied such rumours in April, saying Gowtam Tinnanuri is making an action film. He stated,  “I have given him a free hand. I am excited about collaborating with a talented filmmaker like Gowtam.”I have given him a free hand. I am excited about collaborating with a talented filmmaker like Gowtam.”S Shankar is directing Ram Charan in RC15.

