Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone loved working together

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone loved working together

  • Imtiaz Ali told Indian Express that the two actors enjoy working together with each other.
  • Imtiaz Ali said Ranbir and Deepika enjoy acting.
  • Despite their past, both actors wanted to work with each other.
Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut 15 years ago. On the same day, Ranbir Kapoor debuted in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, costarring Sonam Kapoor. Imtiaz Ali has spoken at length about working with Deepika and Ranbir in Tamasha.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated from 2007 to 2009. Post-breakup, they starred in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015). Imtiaz Ali told Indian Express that the two actors enjoy working together and learning from each other. Imtiaz Ali said Ranbir and Deepika enjoy acting. Before Tamasha, he, Ranbir, and Deepika were eager to work together.

Despite their past, both actors wanted to work with each other. “They were not even bothered about explaining it to the world, they just wanted to work with each other because they love working with each other- regardless of their status, regardless of what the past has been, regardless of what the present is or so on and so forth,”  said Imtiaz Ali.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism
Imtiaz Ali said it was easy to work with Ranbir and Deepika in Tamasha and that their scenes never felt personal. “They will do a scene like a scene, not like an extension of their personal life. There were a lot of things which people could have felt, that ‘Oh they have a past’, but on set- or even when the camera was switched off- there was no such thing,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Imtiaz Ali films

Imtiaz Ali previously directed Love Aaj Kal, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Imtiaz Ali directed Ranbir in Rockstar.

