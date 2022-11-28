Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor rides his electric bike, fans are unhappy

Ranbir Kapoor rides his electric bike, fans are unhappy

Articles
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor rides his electric bike, fans are unhappy

Ranbir Kapoor rides his electric bike, fans are unhappy

Advertisement
  • Ranbir Kapoor is a new dad.
  • On November 6, 2022, he and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl.
  • The couple disclosed the name of their newborn girl, Raha, a few days ago.
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is a new dad. On November 6, 2022, he and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl. The couple disclosed the name of their newborn girl, Raha, a few days ago. Shamshera star was sighted in Mumbai inspecting the construction of his new home Krishna Raj bungalow.

After visiting his old family home, the Barfi actor rode his electric bike about town. Ranbir sported a Dior hoodie, blue pants, and a blue cap in the images. Ranbir’s supporters were unhappy with the paparazzi’s behaviour as they ran behind the actor. Many people asked the shutterbugs for the baby’s ‘privacy.’

 

Ranbir married Alia on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai home after years of dating. Alia Bhatt’s baby daughter news. Alia posted a statement on social media after the birth of their daughter:  “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir.”
Ranbir Kapoor’s work

Advertisement
Ranbir was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shah Rukh Khan. The fantasy adventure epic was launched in 2022.

Next, he’ll star in Luv Ranjan’s flick opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He’s also in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Also Read

Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni’s Love message for Raha
Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni’s Love message for Raha

Alia and Ranbir had a baby girl, whom they named Raha yesterday....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William Opens Earthshot Prize Awards
Prince William Opens Earthshot Prize Awards
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys Performances Were
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys Performances Were "Tough"
Sam Asghari surprised Britney Spears with cake and balloons.
Sam Asghari surprised Britney Spears with cake and balloons.
Cardi B Says Her New Album Will Drop 'Next Year'
Cardi B Says Her New Album Will Drop 'Next Year'
Rihanna Has Entered Her Diamond Era With Sparkly Silver Look
Rihanna Has Entered Her Diamond Era With Sparkly Silver Look
Armeena Rana Khan responds to pregnancy shoot trolls
Armeena Rana Khan responds to pregnancy shoot trolls
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story