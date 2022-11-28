Ranbir Kapoor rides his electric bike, fans are unhappy

Ranbir Kapoor is a new dad.

On November 6, 2022, he and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl.

The couple disclosed the name of their newborn girl, Raha, a few days ago.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is a new dad. On November 6, 2022, he and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl. The couple disclosed the name of their newborn girl, Raha, a few days ago. Shamshera star was sighted in Mumbai inspecting the construction of his new home Krishna Raj bungalow.

After visiting his old family home, the Barfi actor rode his electric bike about town. Ranbir sported a Dior hoodie, blue pants, and a blue cap in the images. Ranbir’s supporters were unhappy with the paparazzi’s behaviour as they ran behind the actor. Many people asked the shutterbugs for the baby’s ‘privacy.’

Ranbir married Alia on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai home after years of dating. Alia Bhatt’s baby daughter news. Alia posted a statement on social media after the birth of their daughter: “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s work



Advertisement

Ranbir was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shah Rukh Khan. The fantasy adventure epic was launched in 2022.

Next, he’ll star in Luv Ranjan’s flick opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He’s also in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni’s Love message for Raha Alia and Ranbir had a baby girl, whom they named Raha yesterday....