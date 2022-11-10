Ranbir Kapoor seen on set hours after bringing Alia Bhatt home

Ranbir Kapoor has a baby.

The actor recently celebrated 15 years in Bollywood and is now a proud father.

The new dad was spotted shooting hours after Alia and his daughter returned home.

Ranbir Kapoor wears a blue tracksuit in the video. His bandanna and black shoes matched his tracksuit. The actor walked to his vanity. Paparazzi asked him to pose, but he seemed rushed. The star looks ready to shoot.

Alia and Ranbir’s statement

Alia and Ranbir announced their daughter’s birth soon after. They called themselves ‘obsessed parents’ in their statement. “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Ranbir and Alia starred in Brahmastra. It was a box office hit. Now, Ranbir will star with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol star in Animal.