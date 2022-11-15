Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor's recent PIC proves New Dad never skips the gym

Ranbir Kapoor’s recent PIC proves New Dad never skips the gym

Articles
Ranbir Kapoor’s recent PIC proves New Dad never skips the gym

Ranbir Kapoor’s recent PIC proves New Dad never skips the gym

  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have welcomed their first child.
  • Alia Bhatt announced the news on Instagram.
  • Ranbir Kapoor works out daily.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have welcomed their first child. Sunday, November 6th, the Brahmastras welcomed a daughter. Alia Bhatt announced the news on Instagram. Alia and Ranbir’s fans are eagerly awaiting the baby’s name. The actor is preparing for Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor is a new father, but he’s not letting that affect his career. Drew Neal, a famous boxing coach, shared a photo with Ranbir on Instagram, revealing that the actor didn’t skip his gym sessions despite having a valid excuse. “This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter. However, he didn’t skip a beat and smashed every single session. Congratulations once again @aliaabhatt #RanbirKapoor,”Coach’s Instagram reads.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Drew Neal (@drewnealpt)

The actor is preparing for Animal. Ranbir Kapoor’s first film with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a psychological thriller. Ranbir is expected to have a new look in the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Luv Ranjan will direct Ranbir Kapoor’s next romantic comedy, according to the latest reports. This is his first film with Shraddha Kapoor. Ranbir may take a break from films after Animal and Luv Ranjan’s project to spend time with Alia Bhatt and their daughter. By 2023, the couple will begin filming Brahmastra 2.

