Ranveer Singh has a close relationship with Deepika Padukone’s family, particularly with her sister Anisha Padukone

Deepika Padukone is an actress, and Ranveer Singh is married to her

They are frequently observed commenting on one other’s postings made on various social media platforms

In addition to that, Ranveer, Deepika, and Anisha are frequently spotted spending time together. Now, in a recent interview, the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat with Anushka Sharma, recently spilled the beans on his relationship with his sister-in-law and Anisha, and he also revealed the one thing that they always fight over. Anushka Sharma was his co-star in the film.

Ranveer Singh discusses the arguments he has had with Anisha Padukone

Ranveer admitted in a discussion with Indian sources, that the one issue on which they cannot agree is the selection of the football team for which they would root. While the actor is a die-hard Arsenal fan, Anisha is a Manchester United fan. “So when we are sitting together watching Arsenal vs Man U, it’s always an interesting time. I lucked out that both my best friends are also Arsenal fans because things can get out of hand during banter,” said Ranveer. Meanwhile, Anisha is a professional golf player.