Edition: English
Edition: English

Ranveer Singh impressed an F1 journalist, he'momentarily forgot'

  • Ranveer Singh is popular in Bollywood.
  • Recently, the actor was in Abu Dhabi for the final Formula 1 race of the year.
  • During the event, a journalist forgot the Bajirao Mastani actor.
A video of a journalist interviewing Ranveer Singh at the last F1 race of the year has gone viral. Former racing driver and journalist Martin Brundle saw Ranveer during his grid walk and admitted he ‘forgot’ the actor. Ranveer Singh said, “I am a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer.”

Ranveer Singh attends and meets high-profile athletes
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was on cloud nine after meeting popular athletes on Sunday, including Usain Bolt, Pep Guardiola, Ben Stokes, and Chris Gayle.

Singh posed for photos with Francesco Totti, Islam Makhachev, Shaquille o’Neal, Sergio Ramos, Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang, Joe Root, James Anderson, and Jofra Archer.

Martin Lawrence, Will.i.am, and Paris Hilton were seen with Singh.

In May, Ranveer Singh was in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In December, he’ll be in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

