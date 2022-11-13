Ranveer Singh recalls producer once set his dog on him for fun

According to Deadline, the actor disclosed his experiences with the casting couch during a conversation at the MIFF.

The conversation took place while the actor was promoting his film Bajirao Mastani.

The winner of the Filmfare award showed his naiveté in his first film.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh has stated that he went through a difficult period in the beginning of his career, during which a well-known and influential producer from the past called him for a meeting and let his dog loose on him at a party for fun.

According to Deadline, the actor disclosed his experiences with the casting couch during a conversation at the Marrakech International Film Festival. The conversation took place while the actor was promoting his film Bajirao Mastani.

“This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, ‘Are you a hard worker or a smart worker?’. I didn’t consider myself to be smart, so I said, ‘I think I’m a hard worker.’ He was like, ‘Darling, be smart, be sexy.’ I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now.”

The winner of the Filmfare award showed his naiveté in his first film, Band Baaja Baarat set, which was also his debut.

“My co-actor, the beautiful Anushka Sharma, had done one feature, and she held my hand through that entire process. I was so basic that in a talking scene on the first day, there was a person standing there holding the boom mike, and I’m looking at Anushka, saying, “Is this guy going to stand there like that the whole time?'” he said.

Also Read Ranveer Singh calls himself ‘worst singer’: Marrakech Film Festival Ranveer Singh received the Etoile d'Or at the 19th Marrakech International Film...