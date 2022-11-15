Ranveer Singh talks about his casting couch experience

Ranveer Singh discloses ONE thing that irritates Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha
Ranveer Singh has a close relationship with Deepika Padukone's family, particularly with...
The casting couch is a disheartening truth of the entertainment industry that unsuccessful actors and struggling actors frequently bring up. However, when a celebrity like Ranveer Singh admits its existence, it takes on a very different meaning. The “Befikre” actor talked openly about his tryst with the proverbial sofa during a recent Marrakech Film Festival interview.
Not only that, but a well-known producer invited him to a private dinner where he let loose his dog on Ranveer to amuse his guests. However, everything changed when Ranveer was guided and approached by another vulture.
Ranveer was quoted in an article stating, “This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, ‘Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?’. I didn’t consider myself to be smart, so I said: ‘I think I’m a hard worker.’ He was like, ‘Darling, be smart, be sexy’. I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now.”
Needless to say, Ranveer has put those murky days behind as he looks forward to his next release, Cirkus with director Rohit Shetty. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan with Alia Bhatt directed by Karan Johar in the offing.
