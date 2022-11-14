Ranveer’s cheeky answer what he’ll do if he wakes up as Deepika

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a popular couple in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a popular couple in Bollywood. The couple dated for almost a decade, but they kept their relationship out of the spotlight until just before they got married in a private ceremony at Villa del Balbianello on Italy’s Lake Como in November 2018, with only close friends and family in attendance. Since then, “Deepveer,” as their fans lovingly call them, have been setting couple goals by posting love-filled messages on their own social media accounts.

Ranveer Singh on waking up as Deepika Padukone

Ranveer recently went to the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival, where he was given the Etoile d’Or award. During the event on the red carpet, the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, was asked what he would do first as his wife Deepika when he woke up. In response, while talking to ihata.ma, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor said, “I’ll go over to Ranveer Singh and give him a big kiss.”

Deepika and Ranveer worked together for the first time in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also been in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat together. Recently, they both appeared in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83.

Ranveer and Deepika have many more movies coming up. The actor from Jayeshbhai Jordaar will work with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt again in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is directed by Karan Johar and also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The release date is April 28, 2023. Ranveer is also working on other projects, such as Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in key roles and is set to be shown in theatres all over the world on December 23, 2022. He also has the Hindi version of Anniyan, which was originally made in Tamil.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham on January 25, 2023. Next, she will be in Nag Ashwin’s Project K alongside Prabhas and Disha Patani. Deepika also has the American comedy The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

