Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Raveena Tandon says that Bollywood is unfair to women

Raveena Tandon says that Bollywood is unfair to women

Articles
Advertisement
Raveena Tandon says that Bollywood is unfair to women

Raveena says individuals are now classified online as either “sanghi” or “Naxalite”

Advertisement
  • Raveena Tandon is a successful actress in Bollywood.
  • She has spoken out against the gender inequality that exists in the industry.
  • She is not one to shy away from confrontations, and she questioned why female actors are not referred.
Advertisement

Raveena Tandon, a successful actress in Bollywood, has spoken out against the gender inequality that exists in the industry. She is not one to shy away from confrontations, and she questioned why female actors are not referred to as “superstars of the 90s” in the same way that the term is applied to female actors.

Tandon discussed the challenges of gender bias that are still faced by female superstars in the country, despite their celebrated filmographies, in a recent interview that she gave to the actor Pankaj Tripathi.

“I used to ask the media as well about why they differentiate between actors and actresses.” the actor from “K.G.F: Chapter 2” said in reference to the differential treatment of male and female actors in the film industry. He was speaking specifically about the film industry.

Tandon continued his explanation by saying,  “When Aamir takes a break of 2-3 years and comes back with a movie, you don’t call it his comeback. You don’t say ‘superstar of the 90s Aamir Khan is with us today.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Advertisement

On the professional front, Tandon played the lead role in the crime thriller “Aranyak” (2021) that was broadcast on Netflix, and on the commercial front, she was a part of the blockbuster film “K.G.F: Chapter 2.” (2022).

Also Read

Raveena Tandon wished birthday to Juhi Chawla with old pictures
Raveena Tandon wished birthday to Juhi Chawla with old pictures

Raveena Tandon used similar images to wish the actor a happy 55th...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rihanna faces backlash for wearing $1 million ring at Super Bowl show
Rihanna faces backlash for wearing $1 million ring at Super Bowl show
Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were photographed in Mumbai
Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were photographed in Mumbai
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intend to make debut at Met Gala, after Coronation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intend to make debut at Met Gala, after Coronation
Ali Zafar sings
Ali Zafar sings "Ek Ladki ko Dekha" for Javed Akhtar
'Emily the Criminal': A real tale story or Fiction?  
'Emily the Criminal': A real tale story or Fiction?  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appears to have skipped the 'wedding of the year'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appears to have skipped the 'wedding of the year'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story