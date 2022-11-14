Raveena Tandon says that Bollywood is unfair to women

Raveena says individuals are now classified online as either “sanghi” or “Naxalite”

Raveena Tandon is a successful actress in Bollywood.

She has spoken out against the gender inequality that exists in the industry.

She is not one to shy away from confrontations, and she questioned why female actors are not referred.

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon, a successful actress in Bollywood, has spoken out against the gender inequality that exists in the industry. She is not one to shy away from confrontations, and she questioned why female actors are not referred to as “superstars of the 90s” in the same way that the term is applied to female actors.

Tandon discussed the challenges of gender bias that are still faced by female superstars in the country, despite their celebrated filmographies, in a recent interview that she gave to the actor Pankaj Tripathi.

“I used to ask the media as well about why they differentiate between actors and actresses.” the actor from “K.G.F: Chapter 2” said in reference to the differential treatment of male and female actors in the film industry. He was speaking specifically about the film industry.

Tandon continued his explanation by saying, “When Aamir takes a break of 2-3 years and comes back with a movie, you don’t call it his comeback. You don’t say ‘superstar of the 90s Aamir Khan is with us today.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) Advertisement

On the professional front, Tandon played the lead role in the crime thriller “Aranyak” (2021) that was broadcast on Netflix, and on the commercial front, she was a part of the blockbuster film “K.G.F: Chapter 2.” (2022).

Also Read Raveena Tandon wished birthday to Juhi Chawla with old pictures Raveena Tandon used similar images to wish the actor a happy 55th...