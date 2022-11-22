Raveena Tandon tweeted about people pelting stones at tiger

Advertisement
  • Raveena Tandon shared a video and claimed that some miscreants were throwing stones at a tiger enclosure.
  • Authorities at the Van Vihar National Park here opened an investigation.
  • On the shores of Bhopal’s Upper Lake is where the park is situated.
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon shared a video and claimed that some miscreants were throwing stones at a tiger enclosure. Authorities at the Van Vihar National Park here opened an investigation. On the shores of Bhopal’s Upper Lake is where the park is situated.

“Van Vihar, Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh. Tourists (ruffians) pelting stones at the tiger in closures. Having a good laugh when told not to do so. Screaming, laughing, shaking the cage- throwing rocks. No security for the tiger. Humiliation they are subjected to,” Raveena Tandon tweeted on Monday.

The park administration responded by stating that it was already looking into the incident. According to the Wildlife Protection Act, such behaviours are prohibited. In another tweet, the park management said, “Van Vihar National Park follows Zero Tolerance policy against any kind of action which can lead to physical harm to animals. We urge the public to refrain from indulging any such Activities which are punishable under Wildlife Protection Act.”

The park’s director Padma Priya Balakrishnan said that the video shared by Tandon did not show anyone actually throwing stones, but someone is heard shouting from behind “why are you throwing stones?” “Two men seen in the video were misbehaving, shouting and ringing the bell (of a bicycle). We have put up their pictures at the park’s gates and banned their entry,” she added.

A case has been registered against them and further action will be taken after they are identified, the official said. “Besides, we are also seeking an explanation from our staff for their carelessness in keeping a watch,” Balakrishnan said, adding that CCTV cameras are being installed across the park to prevent such incidents.

