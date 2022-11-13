Raveena Tandon wished birthday to Juhi Chawla with old pictures

Raveena Tandon used similar images to wish the actor a happy 55th birthday.

On Sunday, Raveena Tandon shared several old photos of herself and Juhi on Instagram.

In the first image, the couple was seen grinning at one another at a previous photo shoot.

Advertisement

Taking inspiration from Juhi Chawla’s birthday message for her, Raveena Tandon used similar images to wish the actor a happy 55th birthday. On Sunday, Raveena Tandon shared several old photos of herself and Juhi on Instagram. In the first image, the couple was seen grinning at one another at a previous photo shoot.

The next image was a collage that depicted Juhi and Raveena seated side by side. In the previous image, Juhi grinned while Raveena chuckled and pointed at the camera. At an awards ceremony in the other section of the collage, the couple sat next to one another. The other pictures had them taking selfies and participating in photo shoots.

Also Read Watch: Raveena Tandon celebrates her birthday in style Raveena Tandon turned 48 recently. She posted a video and took fans...

Sharing the pictures, Raveena captioned the post, “Happpy Haaapppppyyy Birthday my darling Ju! @iamjuhichawla May your infectious laughter, lighten up our days always! Many many years of love and Happiness! (black heart emojis).” Reacting to the post, Juhi replied, “Thankyouuuu thankyouuu thankyouuuu my dearest Raveena (red heart and hugs emojis).”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) Advertisement

Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday dear @iamjuhichawla.” In October, Juhi posted a picture of herself and Raveena from their old photoshoot as well as a new selfie to wish her on her birthday.

Earlier on Sunday, Juhi shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, “And Happy Birthday To Me. Thankyou everyone for all the love and good wishes over the years. Forever grateful …A 1000 trees for my own happy birthday ..!!!”

Also Read Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and more stun in INSIDE PICS from Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth It's that time of year again, when women dress up and fast...

Raveena’s next appearance will be in the family comedy Ghudchadi, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushali Kumar in significant parts. Binoy Gandhi is helming the flick, which T-Series and Keep Dreaming Pictures are also producing. She will also appear in the upcoming social drama Patna Shukla directed by Arbaaz Khan. The movie also included important roles for Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik.

Advertisement

Tanuja Chandra’s suspense drama Hush Hush is where Juhi was last spotted. In September, Amazon Prime Video was the only place to see the series. The series also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Shahana Goswami in addition to Juhi.