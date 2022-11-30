Saiee Manjrekar admits to nepotism: I accept and acknowledge

Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, says she’s privileged in showbiz.

Saiee Manjrekar chose an unorthodox film career path.

She made Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and Major in Telugu.

As the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, she admits facing the nepotism debate. “Honestly, if someone says nasty things like ‘You have an advantage’, I would probably agree with them. I am not someone who would ignore the privilege, I would accept and acknowledge it, and still do something about it.” says the 21-year-old. I wouldn’t ignore privilege; I’d accept it and take action. Next seen in Kuchh Khatta Ho Jaaye, the actor says nepotism is real. “It exists. I did probably get an opportunity to be in the movies a little easier than many people would find it. I make sure I would be grateful for that. There will be somebody else who is working 10 times harder to be where I am right now, so I have to work even 10 times harder to stay where I am.” she says. I got into movies easier than most. I’d appreciate it. Someone will work 10 times harder to be where I am, so I must work 10 times harder to stay.

Preconceived notions of how a heroine should behave have been her biggest challenge so far. “There have been times before Dabangg 3 released, I went to family events, and while sitting for lunch, they just assumed and said ‘Would you eat, are you dieting?’ People started assuming actresses are dieting all the time. Then people, who I have known forever, started thinking ‘Saiee is going to become arrogant and change, have an air about her’ That’s a stereotype that has been created and etched in people’s minds. It is really hard to step out of it,” she admits.

