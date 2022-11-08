Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan chilling

Saif Ali Khan is Bollywood’s coolest dad.

The handsome actor spends quality time with each of his kids.

Saif and Taimur’s concert photo went viral.

Saif Ali Khan is seen in the video sitting on a wall in a dark grey t-shirt and blue pants. White shoes and nerdy glasses completed his look. His son Ibrahim Ali Khan wore a dark blue shirt, cream pants, white shoes, and a blue cap. Fans called them’mirror images’ One fan wrote “old vs. young Saif.” They’re similar.

On Work in front, The actor picks his projects carefully. Adipurush is Saif Ali Khan’s debut in Telugu cinema. Saif Ali Khan plays Raavan in the Ramayan-based film. Prabhas plays Adipurush aka Raghava in the film, which stars Kriti Sanon.

On work in front, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was directed by Ibrahim Ali Khan. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt star.

