Saif Ali Khan on Jeh’s viral ‘tantrum’: Kareena poses us

Articles
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media presence is undeniable.
  • Bebo shares updates about upcoming projects and glimpses of her life.
  • Saif Ali Khan discusses Jeh’s expression in Kareena’s Diwali photos.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media presence is undeniable. Bebo shares updates about upcoming projects and glimpses of her life with Saif Ali Khan and their two sons on Instagram with witty captions. Her family photos go viral, and fans love Taimur and Jeh. Kareena posted a few family portraits for Diwali last month, one went viral. Fans found Jeh’s tantrum hilarious and relatable. Now, Saif Ali Khan explains Jeh’s expression.

Kareena shared Diwali photos with Saif, Taimur, and Jeh with the caption, “This is Us From mine to yours…” Happy Diwali, friends! The last photo showed Jeh lying on the floor, refusing to pose, while Saif, Kareena, and Jeh laughed. Saif Ali Khan told CNBC-TV18 that Kareena makes them pose for family photos, but Jeh refuses.

 

Saif said, “My wife makes us pose for these pictures. Taimur and I grudgingly agree, but Jeh doesn’t, so we laugh. So we say, “Let’s take the picture as is.” The couple married in October 2012. Taimur was born in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

On the work in front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha. Saif recently spoke out about the movie’s failure. Next, he’ll star with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush.

