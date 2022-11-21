Saif Ali Khan reveals: About Vikram Vedha’s failure

Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others avoid social media.

Bollywood stars share photos and videos of their lives on Instagram. Celebrities interact with fans on social media. Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others avoid social media. Saif Ali Khan recently explained why he has no plans to join. He also addressed Vikram Vedha’s box office failure.

Saif Ali Khan told CNBC-TV18 that he’s a very photogenic person who likes to document things. He said he can’t share the photos because people give him conflicting advice. It’s dishonest, says Saif. “I could share, but people tell me not to. Before I… I must speak with a manager. Politically incorrect, they say. It’s pointless and dishonest. I’ll get 100,000 requests to post this and that. He said, “I don’t want to get caught.”

He said one thing could make him join social media. Saif said, “Only money would tempt me to use social media.”

Saif Ali Khan discussed Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. Everyone doesn’t know what works, he said. “Vikram Vedha was disappointing at the box office, in that it opened and ran and everyone who saw it liked it, but philosophically looking back, we should be polite to each other because nobody knows what works, what doesn’t, or what will happen,” said Saif.

Saif said that because Vikram Vedha has two actors, it should do well. Disappointing. I’m clueless. People will keep making movies, we’ll keep trying, and prices will keep fluctuating because our pricing is insane. We pay people astronomically, and the returns haven’t been good.

