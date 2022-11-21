Saif Ali Khan talks on why ‘there is no point’ in joining social media

Saif Ali Khan has stated that despite its drawbacks, there is just one thing that will compel him to join social media.

Kareena Kapoor has been active on social media very frequently since she started using Instagram in March 2020.

She also secretly uploads images from Saif’s album to her own account for sharing.

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan has stated that despite its drawbacks, there is just one thing that will compel him to join social media. Although the actor claims to be highly photogenic and to have many images of himself, the hassle of maintaining a social media account discourages him from doing so.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif’s actress wife, has been active on social media very frequently since she started using Instagram in March 2020. She also secretly uploads images from Saif’s album to her own account for sharing.

Also Read Saif Ali Khan disappoints with actor fees says, ‘returns are not good’ Saif Ali Khan is renowned for speaking his mind without remorse, particularly...

On being asked about why he stays away from social media, Saif said in an interview, “I am quite a photographic person, I have tonnes of pictures which even the missus pinches sometimes because I like to record things. I could share but people say don’t share this, don’t share that. I will have to talk to some manager to manage my account before I… (post it). They say this is too politically incorrect. So there is no point, it just becomes too dishonest. Then I will have a 100000 people saying – can you post this and do that. I don’t want to get trapped in that.”

Saif did, however, express interest in one issue that might lead him to join social media in the future. Regarding the possibility of earning money using social media, Saif said, “that’s the only thing that would tempt me to do it, would be money.”

Also Read Saif Ali Khan holds son Taimur Ali Khan’s hand as they step out Saif Ali Khan and older son Taimur Ali Khan went out for...

Advertisement

Additionally, Saif was questioned regarding Kareena’s Diwali Instagram post, which featured a picture of their younger son Jehangir having a tantrum while lying on the floor. S. provides an explanation of the situation. Saif said, “My wife is the lady who makes us pose for these pictures. Taimur grudgingly agrees, I also grudgingly agree, but Jeh is having none of it so we are laughing because we all are feeling like that. So we say lets just take the picture like this because that’s how it is.”

Saif will now appear in the high-profile drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. Saif plays the villain Lankesh in the movie, and Prabhas and Kriti Sanon play the protagonists Raghava and Janaki, respectively.