Salaam Venky Trailer: Watch Kajol fight, Aamir Khan cameos

Revathy directs Kajol in Salaam Venky. The actress’ fans have been waiting for an update on the film. Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal produce through Blive Productions and RTake Studios. Salaam Venky opens on December 9, 2022. Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, and Rajeev Khandelwal co-star.

Salaam Venky’s trailer has been released. Kajol tweeted the trailer’s release “Get ready to live life Venky size #SalaamVenkyTrailer out now! Releasing on 9th December in cinemas near you,”She captioned. In the trailer, Kajol aka Sujata cares for Vishal’s disabled son. The mother-son duo can be heard mouthing Rajesh Khanna’s iconic line from Anand as Venky rests in the hospital.

Sujatha (Kajol) battles difficult circumstances with a smile for her son, whom she loves unconditionally. She teaches us the meaning of living life big despite problems.

Aamir Khan’s cameo got us excited beyond the trailer. We’re excited to see Kajol and Aamir reunite after Fanaa in Salaam Venky.

Salaam Venky trailer reactions

Fans commented positively on the trailer. User: “Kajol and Amir Khan are Bollywood’s greatest actors and actresses. Bollywood legends.” User: “This looks great, @kajol! Can’t wait to see you again.” Third user: “Fanaa reunited Aamir and Kajol. Waiting.” Salaam Venky was titled The Last Hurrah.