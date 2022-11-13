Arbaaz Khan, a 30-year Bollywood veteran, has opened up about being called Salim Khan’s son, Salman Khan’s brother, and Malaika Arora’s ex-husband.

He added that changing people’s mindsets is pointless.

The Daraar actor said it’s draining.

Salim’s son, Salman’s brother, Malaika’s ex-husband: Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan told The Times of India if he felt the need to stand out and create his own identity as an artist. “I used to be concerned about that,” he told the source. It was random and made no sense. When I was called Salim Khan’s son, Salman Khan’s brother, or even Malaika Arora’s husband, it bothered me.

“But, you know, you can’t change everything. Mindsets can’t be changed. Restrain yourself. I’ve realised I have nothing to prove. Proving things to people is pointless. The Daraar actor said it’s draining.

Arbaaz Khan asked, “How long? What’s your limit? What will you do? Will you be happy? How about you? Want to please a million? Who would you choose: a million or one? You’re the one.”

Arbaaz Khan said that once a person learns to seek validation from themselves, they will be happy and learn to celebrate achievements.

“Everything is transient today. Success is ephemeral. Success isn’t enough. I wouldn’t work if it were easy. Dabanng was one of my best films. So I should have retired then? Not true. Your success can’t last forever. Forget your successes and failures. Ignore it. He said, “Keep moving.”

Recently published Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan appeared in the web series Tanaav with Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, Manav Vij, M. K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Sukhmani Sadana, Waluscha De Sousa, and Zarina Wahab.