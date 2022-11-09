Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Salman Khan, Akshay and others entrance is grand in Screening

Salman Khan, Akshay and others entrance is grand in Screening

Articles
Advertisement
Salman Khan, Akshay and others entrance is grand in Screening

Salman Khan, Akshay and others entrance is grand in Screening

Advertisement
  • Rajshri Productions’ Uunchai is set for a grand release.
  • Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and others star.
  • Uunchai’s makers held a grand premiere on November 9.
Advertisement

Rajshri Productions’ Uunchai is set for a grand release. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and others star. Three friends trek to Everest base camp in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Uunchai’s makers held a grand premiere on November 9, along with Rajshri Productions’ 75th-anniversary celebrations.

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Jaya Bachchan, and others attended Uunchai’s Mumbai screening on November 9 night. Along with Bollywood stars, Uunchai’s Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, and others attended the film’s screening and Rajshri Productions’ 75th anniversary celebrations.

 

Salman Khan, a Rajshri Productions associate, attended the premiere in casual attire. Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan also wore casuals. Rani Mukerji wore a saree, and Kajol wore a maroon shirt and pants. Parineeti Chopra slayed in all-black, while Madhuri Dixit shimmered in gold. Tiger Shroff wore a black t-shirt, denim pants, and sunglasses.

Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Amit Trivedi scored the movie. Cinematographer Manoj Kumar Khatoi. Rajshri, Mahaveer Jain, and Boundless Media produce Uunchai.

Advertisement

Also Read

Bhagyashree-Bhumika to play important roles in Salman khan’s Flim
Bhagyashree-Bhumika to play important roles in Salman khan’s Flim

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a highly-anticipated Salman Khan film....

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story