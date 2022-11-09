Salman Khan, Akshay and others entrance is grand in Screening

Rajshri Productions’ Uunchai is set for a grand release. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and others star. Three friends trek to Everest base camp in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Uunchai’s makers held a grand premiere on November 9, along with Rajshri Productions’ 75th-anniversary celebrations.

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Jaya Bachchan, and others attended Uunchai’s Mumbai screening on November 9 night. Along with Bollywood stars, Uunchai’s Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, and others attended the film’s screening and Rajshri Productions’ 75th anniversary celebrations.

Salman Khan, a Rajshri Productions associate, attended the premiere in casual attire. Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan also wore casuals. Rani Mukerji wore a saree, and Kajol wore a maroon shirt and pants. Parineeti Chopra slayed in all-black, while Madhuri Dixit shimmered in gold. Tiger Shroff wore a black t-shirt, denim pants, and sunglasses.

Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Amit Trivedi scored the movie. Cinematographer Manoj Kumar Khatoi. Rajshri, Mahaveer Jain, and Boundless Media produce Uunchai.

