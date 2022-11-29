Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Salman Khan Looks beautiful In grey pantsuit At An Award Show

Salman Khan Looks beautiful In grey pantsuit At An Award Show

Articles
Advertisement
Salman Khan Looks beautiful In grey pantsuit At An Award Show

Salman Khan’s ring hints at his secret engagement

Advertisement
  • Salman was the centre of everyone’s attention.
  • The actor, who most recently appeared in the film Tiger 3.
  • Along with Salman Khan, several other celebrities.
Advertisement

When the superstar Salman Khan arrived at an award event in Abu Dhabi, he was the centre of everyone’s attention. The actor, who most recently appeared in the film Tiger 3, was dressed to the nines. At the event, the actor naturally struck a dashing posture for the photographers working there, and it goes without saying that he looked good doing it. Along with Salman Khan, several other celebrities like as Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Karan Johar made an appearance at the star-studded event.

In order to look his best at the event, Salman wore a grey pantsuit with a green shirt. The actor’s most recent performance knocked their socks off, and his fans couldn’t get enough. Take a gander at the evening getup the actor has chosen for the performance. At the IIFA Awards 2022, which took place in Abu Dhabi alongside other attendees, the Wanted star was among those in attendance.

Salman Khan looks suave in grey pant suit at IIFA Awards.

Advertisement

Everyone is taken aback by Salman Khan’s impeccable style as he walks down the red carpet.

Also Read

Salman Khan changes Bigg Boss 16 weekend episode times
Salman Khan changes Bigg Boss 16 weekend episode times

Salman Khan has changed Bigg Boss 16's weekend times. No more Friday...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Wednesday's thing scares New York pedestrians in new video
Wednesday's thing scares New York pedestrians in new video
Twitter congratulate KL Rahul as wedding leave reported approved
Twitter congratulate KL Rahul as wedding leave reported approved
Tenoch Huerta talks Namor & Shuri's relationship in Black Panther
Tenoch Huerta talks Namor & Shuri's relationship in Black Panther
Tanishk Bagchi on being trolled for Aap Jaisa Koi remix
Tanishk Bagchi on being trolled for Aap Jaisa Koi remix
Omid Scobie, friends of Prince Harry and Meghan, slams royal family calls the Firm
Omid Scobie, friends of Prince Harry and Meghan, slams royal family calls the Firm "toxic"
Report says Prince William, King Charles in ‘major crisis’
Report says Prince William, King Charles in ‘major crisis’
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story