Salman Khan’s Pay Increase From Ads

Actors and actresses are brand ambassadors for many big brands. They charge a fortune for commercials. A recent report revealed how much Salman Khan charged for his recent Pepsico India ad.

Salman Khan was last seen in a cameo in the Telugu film Godfather and is now preparing to release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 next year. He’ll also appear in Ved and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

In Pepsico’s latest online commercial, a boy asks a waitress to give him a fizzier Pepsi. Salman Khan passes his drink to the boy, who is amazed by the fizz. Salman Khan reveals to the boy that the drink is a fizzy New Pepsi.

Siasat reported that Salman, who usually charges Rs 4-10 Crores, was paid Rs 8-10 Crore for the latest ad. This surprises many because many talented actors charge less for an entire film. Every brand wants Salman Bhai’s swag, though.

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges between Rs. 5.5 Crore and Rs. 10 Crore for commercials, according to MensXP. Alia Bhatt charges 1 to 3 Crore per ad, while Akshay Kumar gets 8 to 10 Crore. Ranveer Singh gets between Rs 3.5 and 4 Crore per commercial, according to reports.

