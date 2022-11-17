Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Salman Khan’s Pay Increase From Ads

Salman Khan’s Pay Increase From Ads

Articles
Advertisement
Salman Khan’s Pay Increase From Ads

Salman Khan’s Pay Increase From Ads

Advertisement
  • Salman Khan charged for his recent Pepsico India ad.
  • Salman Khan was last seen in a cameo in the Telugu film Godfather.
  • Now preparing to release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 next year.
Advertisement

Actors and actresses are brand ambassadors for many big brands. They charge a fortune for commercials. A recent report revealed how much Salman Khan charged for his recent Pepsico India ad.

Salman Khan was last seen in a cameo in the Telugu film Godfather and is now preparing to release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 next year. He’ll also appear in Ved and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan.
In Pepsico’s latest online commercial, a boy asks a waitress to give him a fizzier Pepsi. Salman Khan passes his drink to the boy, who is amazed by the fizz. Salman Khan reveals to the boy that the drink is a fizzy New Pepsi.
Maratha Mandir Owner:  “Movies Like Pushpa, KGF… B’wood Ko Kya Ho Gaya Hai?”
Kartik Aaryan will replace Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5 for demanding 126 crore in Hera Pheri 3 while the latter got 41 crore.

Siasat reported that Salman, who usually charges Rs 4-10 Crores, was paid Rs 8-10 Crore for the latest ad. This surprises many because many talented actors charge less for an entire film. Every brand wants Salman Bhai’s swag, though.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges between Rs. 5.5 Crore and Rs. 10 Crore for commercials, according to MensXP. Alia Bhatt charges 1 to 3 Crore per ad, while Akshay Kumar gets 8 to 10 Crore. Ranveer Singh gets between Rs 3.5 and 4 Crore per commercial, according to reports.

Also Read

Sooraj Barjatya reveals Salman Khan’s failed screen test for Maine Pyar Kiya
Sooraj Barjatya reveals Salman Khan’s failed screen test for Maine Pyar Kiya

Sooraj Barjatya has revealed that Salman Khan was rejected for Maine Pyar...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story