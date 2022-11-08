Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest interview redefines SHERO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about suffering from Myositis.

The stunning star of Hair-thriller Harish’s Yashoda redefines SHERO in her latest interview for the film.

In the film, she fights and travels alone, proving once again that she is one of our most versatile actresses.

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about suffering from Myositis and being overwhelmed by industry friends and fans on Instagram.

The stunning star of Hair-thriller Harish’s Yashoda redefines SHERO in her latest interview for the film. In the film, she fights and travels alone, proving once again that she is one of our most versatile actresses.

Here are 7 quotes from Samantha that show her strong, positive personality

I’m here to fight

Emotional Samantha told Sridevi Movies, “As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt that even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder if I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”

Advertisement

The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening

Samantha said her disease isn’t life-threatening, contrary to some reports. “I want to clear up one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening. At the moment, I’m not dead yet. I don’t think those headlines were very necessary,” She said.

I don’t like to repeat the same genre

I avoid repeating genres.



Advertisement

Her take on surrogacy

When I heard Yashoda’s script, it was shocking and based on a real incident. I usually take my time, but I said yes immediately. The film’s unique concept attracted me. It’s creative.

Nonjudgmental. No opinion from me. Everyone should do what makes them happy.

‘It has helped me to push my performance limits’

I’m confident and stressed about box office, audience reviews, and everything else. Fear of stress has always pushed me to do my best. It’s not always healthy, but it’s helped me push my performance limits, she said.

Advertisement

I can see that female-driven scripts have become the new flavour

Female-driven scripts have become popular.

Female-driven scripts have become popular, and women are rising to the occasion. In hero films, you get a certain type of role, but in women-driven films, it’s harder to find interesting roles.

I think it is ok to be not your best and be vulnerable and sick

It was difficult due to high medications, exhausting days, and never-ending doctor visits, but it’s ok. Some days are hard, and it’s great you’ve survived them. Other days, you must give your all. It’s okay to be sick and vulnerable.

I should also show my not-so-glamorous lifestyle also

Advertisement

I post fashion photos, photoshoot photos, and my glamorous lifestyle, so I should also show my normal life. Even celebrities, the rich, and the famous have good and bad times.

Also Read