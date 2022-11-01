Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s style advice is the best

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s statement earrings drew attention.

Samantha’s go-to style is tonal, trendy, polished, and simple to put together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s style is elegant and comfortable. Sam loves trying new looks at the airport or on the red carpet. Her saree and statement jewellery looks have a certain something. Samantha, the fashion queen, Source told about her go-to style and how accessories can elevate a basic look.

“My go-to fashion style is tonal, trendy, polished, and simple to put together. An outfit consisting of several shades of the same colour can make you stand out more. Also, I feel accessories play a huge role. Pairing your outfit with minimal yet statement accessories can amp up your styling game. New trends begin when someone decides to step out of the box. So go on, try something new every day and add 100 percent confidence to make it wow,” Samantha.

Samantha’s all-white corset top was the focal point of attention thanks to the statement earrings she wore. The price of a pair of Amama earrings is only Rs 3000. Gold earrings with cut crystal studs and cummerbund drops. Sam’s getup is evidence that wearing statement jewellery can make a difference.