Samantha says it’s harder for filmmakers to draw crowds

Yashoda is the latest film to recognize Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dedication and hard work.

Samantha plays a strong character in Hari-thriller.

Yashoda opens tomorrow, November 11.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu embodies the role in the trailer. Sam says of her filmmaking journey, “When I heard the story for the first time, it gave me chills. And that’s why and when I knew I wanted to do this role. Once I said yes to it, and once we were on the sets, it was all about taking it one day at a time and ensuring that we are delivering the emotion while shooting the talkies and delivering the punches while shooting action. And Hari-Harish were a delight to work with because they truly believed in the story and the message that they wanted to put out there. I can’t tell you what that is, you will have to watch the movie to understand what drove this director duo to tell a story like this. And I am glad I got to be a part of it too.”

“Be it the world, the setup, the visuals and the thrills, it’s definitely an immersive watch that deserves to be experienced on the big screen.”

Samantha doesn’t like commercial potboilers, but she’s eager to work in films with universal appeal. “One can’t deny the fact that the audiences’ viewing pattern has changed massively due to the pandemic and the lockdowns. It is getting harder for filmmakers to bring people to the theatres, as they have all gotten used to waiting for the movies to hit the streaming platforms. And so as filmmakers and actors, we have been forced to rethink and rewrite. In that sense when I heard Yashoda and began working on it and even now when I have seen the final cut, I feel like this movie is for sure a theatrical experience. Be it the world, the setup, the visuals and the thrills, it’s definitely an immersive watch that deserves to be experienced on the big screen and with the right kind of audio to really experience it fully,”The Family Man 2 actress said Yashoda will draw audiences to theatres.

Yashoda opens tomorrow, November 11, with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan. Yashoda isn’t her Bollywood debut, but the bilingual film will be released in Hindi along with other languages, marking her first Hindi film release in India.

