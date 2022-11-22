Sara Ali Khan writes birthday note for Kartik Aaryan 

Sara and Kartik dated during the film’s shoots.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik AaryanHis ex-girlfriend.

Sara took to social media to wish him on his birthday.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are two successful Bollywood actors. Love Aaj Kal is proof of the duo’s on-screen chemistry. Sara and Kartik dated during the film’s shoot but never admitted it publicly and reportedly split before its release. Karan Johar mentioned they dated during Sara’s Koffee With Karan S7 appearance.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

His ex-girlfriend Sara took to social media to wish him on his birthday. Sara re-shared a photo of Kartik from his midnight birthday celebrations and wrote him a note. She writes “Happiest birthday @kartikaaryan. Hope this year is all that you’ve hoped for and may all your dream continue coming true.” Atrangi Re actress added ‘Happy Birthday’ sticker.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Sara confessed to Karan in 2018 that she had a crush on Kartik. The actress said she’d like a ‘coffee date’ with him. Even after their breakup, the pair has been seen at events being cordial.

Advertisement

On the Work in font, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight and an untitled Vicky Kaushal film. Kartik’s upcoming film Freddy stars Alaya F. He also has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. He’ll also star in Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. His role has not yet been confirmed.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan is seen in Telugu-style action in Shehzada trailer On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday by giving fans the Shehzada...