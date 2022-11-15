See: Jim Sarbh massive sea-facing bungalow and old-timey TV set

The most recent famous person to conduct a home tour is Jim Sarbh.

The most recent famous person to conduct a home tour is Jim Sarbh. The actor did not reveal the location of his sea-facing, Parsi-style house, but he did give the concepts and sources of inspiration for the interior design. Jim claimed that the bungalow held sentimental value for him because his family’s friends used to have annual Diwali parties there. Jim’s father purchased the home from them after they relocated to Dubai in order to continue the Diwali custom.

Jim gave a tour of his house, including the living room and bedroom, which are still largely the same as when he used to visit as a child, in the most recent video for Asian Paints Where the Heart Is. He now brings his pet cat Mimi with him when he visits. He gave a tour of his home, demonstrating how he had maintained the same furniture and other decorations as previously. He did purchase some brighter-patterned couches, but he still sleeps on his four-poster bed, which is surrounded by wooden side tables and shutters on the doors and windows.

He also gave tours of his patio, which was furnished with a matching swing and white and blue patio furniture. It was his favourite area of the house, he claimed. Then he demonstrated his enormous pool, which he must enter within 30 minutes of getting to the property.

Jim enjoys running on a sizable mud patch behind the home and spending his evenings watching sunsets there. “My favourite time is post 6 pm. Because we live near a mud flat. You can walk out to the ocean and the receding water has left all these pools of water. So the reflection of the sky is in all of these pools and it’s this kind of oil-slick effect where the sky and the land are the same,” Jim said about sunsets at his home.

Jim is well-known for his roles in movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Padmaavat, and Neerja. In Rocket Boys, he was regarded as the main character. The show is currently producing its second season.