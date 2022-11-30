Shah Rukh Khan announces Dunki’s Saudi Arabia schedule

Shah Rukh Khan’s pic with Kumaar, lyricist for Pathaan goes viral
After finishing filming in Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan thanked the cast and crew of Dunki. Watch his video.
Shah Rukh Khan filmed Dunki in Saudi Arabia. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, he thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture. He thanked the film’s crew. Shah Rukh Khan leaves Mumbai in casual attire
Shah Rukh wore a black coat and sunglasses in the video. He was in the Arabian desert. “There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi.” he said.
He thanked Dunki’s director Rajkumar Hirani, cast, and crew. He said it was ‘lovely’ filming Dunki and thanked the government for letting them film in’spectacular locations’
Shah Rukh shared the video and wrote, “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of#Dunki so smooth…” Fan: “You just made my day” “Dunki giving classic masterpiece vibe already,” You look permanent, Khan sahab, “Yahi look permanent rakh lo Khan sahab MashAllah se bohat handsome lag rahe ho (Make this your permanent look. You look too handsome).”
Dunki is Shah Rukh’s first film with Rajkumar Hirani. Shah Rukh’s opposite Taapsee Pannu. Earlier, the film crew was in London. First announced in April 2022.
