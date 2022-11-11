Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone made her significant Bollywood debut in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om

Everyone praised Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan’s performances, and after appearing in additional films like Chennai Express and Happy New Year, they quickly rose to the top of the list of the most popular on-screen couples

In their new film Pathaan, the two actors will once again work their magic onscreen, and fans can’t wait to witness their incredible chemistry. Shah Rukh Khan has created a special post in honour of Om Shanti Om’s 15th anniversary, remembering all of the film’s incredible performances throughout the years.

Om Shanti Om’s 15th anniversary coincides with Shah Rukh Khan’s replacement of Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh Khan published a stunning collage on social media that features 4 images stacked one on top of the other. Each image is a still from one of their films, including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Pathaan, which was released most recently. One thing unites all four pictures: they all feature Shah Rukh Khan gazing at Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh can be seen wearing a black shirt and a beige hat in the final image from Pathaan, which appears to have been taken from the movie’s teaser. Deepika looks stunning in a multicoloured bikini top. Shah Rukh gushed about his co-star Deepika in his caption, remembering their 15 “fantastic” years together and the times they collaborated on movies.

“To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you… Looking at you. and looking at you… and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone,” wrote King Khan in his caption. See his post down below.

