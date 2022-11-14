Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan caught for carrying luxury watches valued Dh80,000

Shah Rukh Khan caught for carrying luxury watches valued Dh80,000

Articles
Shah Rukh Khan caught for carrying luxury watches valued Dh80,000

Shah Rukh Khan caught for carrying luxury watches valued Dh80,000

  • Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at Mumbai Airport.
  • He had watches worth Rs1.8 million.
  • The actor reportedly owed Rs683,000 (Dh31,000) in customs duty.
Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at Mumbai Airport by customs officers, reports say.

ETimes says Khan was on a private plane. AIU sources stated he had watches worth Rs1.8 million (approximately Dh80,000).

The actor reportedly owed Rs683,000 (Dh31,000) in customs duty.

Shah Rukh Khan was crowned International Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative at the SIBF on Friday.

“Have an honest and gentle heart,” he told followers. These two qualities are all you need to create a successful life.”

Oscar-winner Dr. Resul Pookutty was also honoured for his contribution to cinematic sound design.

Pathaan, Jawan, & Dunki will be'superhits,' says Shah Rukh Khan
He was invited to Sharjah's International Book Fair. He hasn't acted in...

He was invited to Sharjah's International Book Fair. He hasn't acted in...

