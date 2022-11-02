Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan is man on quest in Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is man on quest in Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan

Articles
Shah Rukh Khan is man on quest in Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is man on quest in Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan

  • The following year, Shah Rukh Khan will make his big-screen comeback with the film Pathaan
  • It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the key roles
  • It is one of King Khan’s most eagerly anticipated films
On January 25, 2023, the movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is an action comedy. Fans have been anticipating SRK’s comeback ever since the film’s teaser promo was released by the producers in March of this year.

Pathaan teaser trailer is released
The Pathaan teaser has finally been released by the filmmakers on Shah Rukh’s 57th birthday. SRK shared the teaser and said: “Apni Kursi Ki Peti Baandh Li Jiye… NOW AVAILABLE: #PathaanTeaser” The first to announce the release of Pathaan’s teaser was Pinkvilla. The Pathaan of Spy World is introduced in this action-packed trailer. The trailer lasts for more than a minute and gives fans a peek of the scale, heroism, and cutting-edge VFX. For all SRK fans, the Pathaan teaser is the ideal birthday present, according to a source.

Regarding Pathaan teaser
Speaking of the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan appeared tough in his long hair; nevertheless, we have only seen a small portion of his appearance thus far. As King Khan rushes into the video, the background music is spot-on. Deepika and John are seen with SRK in a brand-new avatar. After watching the teaser for Pathaan, I’m pretty sure that all the SRK fans are giddy with excitement.

Responses from the Pathaan teaser
The teaser for Pathaan’s return was quickly revealed, and it got fans excited. Someone commented, “KING for a reason.” Someone other said: “Pathan will make record.” While still another user said: “Agya the King. Bigadne wala Mosam hai.” Another person chimed up, “This is going to be an all-goat movie.”

