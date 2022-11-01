Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a teaser for Pathaan:On his birthday

Pathaan teaser will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film was shot on location and in the studio using cutting-edge technology.

Yash Raj Films will release an action-packed Pathaan teaser on November 2.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, premieres January 25, 2023. The anticipation for his return is growing after 1486 days. On November 18, 2020, he and Deepika Padukone and John Abraham began filming Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Since returning to film after 870 days.

Pathaan teaser when?

Fans received status updates from reliable media before the official announcement. After all this time, the teaser will be released. Yash Raj Films will release an action-packed Pathaan teaser on November 2 to promote the film’s January 25 release. A source said Pathaan’s digital teaser will debut between 10:30 and 11:30 am.

Pathaan teaser expectations?

“It’s an action-packed teaser introducing the Pathaan of Spy World. The runtime of the teaser is over a minute, as the fans will get a glimpse into the state of art VFX, heroism, and scale. Pathaan teaser is a perfect birthday dhamaka for all SRK fans,” The Pathaan teaser will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, according to a source.

Pathaan’s long-term marketing campaign begins with the teaser launch. Pathaan, YRF’s most ambitious action film, will debut on Republic Day 2023. The film was shot on location and in the studio using cutting-edge technology. The teaser will show the Pathaan crew’s attempt to make a western-style action film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawaan, and Dunki will all be highly anticipated next year.

