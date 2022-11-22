Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan’s Changed the nameplate design of Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s Changed the nameplate design of Mannat

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan’s Changed the nameplate design of Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s Changed the nameplate design of Mannat

Advertisement
  • The nameplate at Mannat’s main entrance was redesigned recently.
  • Mannat’s new nameplate went viral online.
  • The nameplate’s glass crystals make the simple font sparkle.
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is popular. On King Khan’s birthday, thousands of fans gather outside his sea-facing mansion Mannat. The nameplate at Mannat’s main entrance was redesigned recently. Mannat’s new nameplate went viral online. Fans posted photos and videos of the new nameplate online. Gauri Khan shared a photo of herself with the new Mannat nameplate at the entrance and explained its significance.

Gauri Khan with Mannat’s new nameplate

Gauri Khan posted an Instagram photo of herself next to a ‘Mannat’ nameplate. The huge nameplate is on the main entrance pillar. The nameplate’s glass crystals make the simple font sparkle. Interior designer Gauri may have designed the new nameplate. She explained the materials’ importance in her post.

“The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns” she wrote. Here’s her post.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their kids Suhana and Aryan post Instagram photos of Mannat. Their 6-story mansion overlooks the Arabian Sea in Bandra, Mumbai.

SRK’s upcoming projects
Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Pathaan, co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This is his first film in four years. Pathaan releases on January 25, 2023. SRK’s projects include Jawan and Dunki.

Advertisement

Also Read

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan’s new Mannat nameplate
Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan’s new Mannat nameplate

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan seldom need an excuse to trend on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story