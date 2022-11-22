Shah Rukh Khan’s Changed the nameplate design of Mannat

The nameplate at Mannat’s main entrance was redesigned recently.

Shah Rukh Khan is popular. On King Khan’s birthday, thousands of fans gather outside his sea-facing mansion Mannat. The nameplate at Mannat’s main entrance was redesigned recently. Mannat’s new nameplate went viral online. Fans posted photos and videos of the new nameplate online. Gauri Khan shared a photo of herself with the new Mannat nameplate at the entrance and explained its significance.

Gauri Khan with Mannat’s new nameplate

Gauri Khan posted an Instagram photo of herself next to a ‘Mannat’ nameplate. The huge nameplate is on the main entrance pillar. The nameplate’s glass crystals make the simple font sparkle. Interior designer Gauri may have designed the new nameplate. She explained the materials’ importance in her post.

“The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns” she wrote. Here’s her post.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their kids Suhana and Aryan post Instagram photos of Mannat. Their 6-story mansion overlooks the Arabian Sea in Bandra, Mumbai.

SRK’s upcoming projects

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Pathaan, co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This is his first film in four years. Pathaan releases on January 25, 2023. SRK’s projects include Jawan and Dunki.

