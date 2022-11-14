Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan's co-actor, Sunil Shende, is no longer alive

Articles
  • Sunil Shende died on Monday at his home in Vile Parle.
  • He had been an actor for a long time.
  • Shende died at 1 am last night.
Sunil Shende died on Monday at his home in Vile Parle. He had been an actor for a long time. He was well-known for shows like “Circus,” in which Shah Rukh Khan also acted, and “Shanti,” in which Mandira Bedi and Rajesh Tailang acted. He was also in the movie Sarfarosh, which starred Aamir Khan. Shende died at 1 am last night. He was in his 70s.

Sunil Shende’s last rites

Pavan Jha, who was a close friend of Sunil Shende and a film and music critic, told PTI,  “He died at his residence in Vile Parle at 1 am last night and his body was cremated this afternoon at the Hindu crematorium in Parshiwada.” Reports also say that it was not clear right away what had killed Shende.

During his 30-year career, the well-known actor played supporting roles in movies like Gandhi, Khal Nayak, Ghayaal, Ziddi, Daud, Magan, and Viruddh, among others. In Aamir’s Sarfarosh, he played the role of the deputy police commissioner. He was also in the movie Zameen, which was directed by Rohit Shetty and starred Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

Rajesh Tailang wrote on Twitter earlier today about how sad he was that Sunil Shende had died. He also thought back to when they worked together on the TV show Shanti. He wrote, “Great actor and a great human being … Shri Sunil Shende is no more. I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali.”

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan caught for carrying luxury watches valued Dh80,000
Shah Rukh Khan caught for carrying luxury watches valued Dh80,000

Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at Mumbai Airport. He had watches worth...

