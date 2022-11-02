Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan’s guest appearance with 32 count on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan’s guest appearance with 32 count on his birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan’s guest appearance with 32 count on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan’s guest appearance with 32 count on his birthday

Advertisement
  • SRK has provided voiceover work, cameos, and guest appearances in an incredible number of films.
  • Up to this point, he has appeared in cameo capacities in a total of 32 films.
  • The 2016 film Dhanak required Shah Rukh Khan to make a very important cameo appearance.
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan has made the most cameo appearances and “friendly appearances” (friendly in the literal sense, as he does them to please his friends) out of all of his peers and colleagues in order to assist his friends and fellow aspiring actors. Up to this point, he has appeared in cameo capacities in a total of 32 films.
A considerable amount of time ago, Shah Rukh made the deliberate choice to refrain from making cameo appearances in films.
The 2016 film Dhanak, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and based entirely on a story about two children making their way across the deserts of Rajasthan to meet Shah Rukh Khan, required Shah Rukh Khan to make a very important cameo appearance in the film. SRK’s role in the film was very small, but it was a very significant one. In the end, the film had to be produced without the participation of the famous actor.
In point of fact, a number of years ago, Shah Rukh, who has provided voiceover work, cameos, and guest appearances in an incredible number of films, admitted that he would no longer participate in guest appearances.
In a previous interview, SRK had stated,  “I’d do these things for any friend. If I’ve decided not to do guest appearances any more it’s because I’ve no way of knowing how these roles finally turn out. I’ve no control over special appearances.”

Also Read

Pathaan director calls Shah Rukh Khan’s film “not just film, it’s an emotion.”
Pathaan director calls Shah Rukh Khan’s film “not just film, it’s an emotion.”

Pathaan, is a visually stunning action film from Yash Raj Films. Siddharth...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Chris Martin applauded by BTS ARMY for Grammys fashion sense
Chris Martin applauded by BTS ARMY for Grammys fashion sense
Madonna unveils her dominatrix-inspired corset and garter Grammys after party look
Madonna unveils her dominatrix-inspired corset and garter Grammys after party look
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani twin in red as they walk out of airport
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani twin in red as they walk out of airport
Kylie Jenner gives her 1-year-old son first flying kiss in a cute video
Kylie Jenner gives her 1-year-old son first flying kiss in a cute video
Hansal Mehta said he tells stories that will be lost over time
Hansal Mehta said he tells stories that will be lost over time
Shahid Kapoor & Shehnaaz Gill share fun moment during chat show
Shahid Kapoor & Shehnaaz Gill share fun moment during chat show
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story