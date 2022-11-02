Shah Rukh Khan’s guest appearance with 32 count on his birthday

SRK has provided voiceover work, cameos, and guest appearances in an incredible number of films.

Up to this point, he has appeared in cameo capacities in a total of 32 films.

The 2016 film Dhanak required Shah Rukh Khan to make a very important cameo appearance.

A considerable amount of time ago, Shah Rukh made the deliberate choice to refrain from making cameo appearances in films.

In point of fact, a number of years ago, Shah Rukh, who has provided voiceover work, cameos, and guest appearances in an incredible number of films, admitted that he would no longer participate in guest appearances.

In a previous interview, SRK had stated, “I’d do these things for any friend. If I’ve decided not to do guest appearances any more it’s because I’ve no way of knowing how these roles finally turn out. I’ve no control over special appearances.”

