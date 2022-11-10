Shahana Goswami feel Kapil might not be able to act in Zwigato

Shahana said in a recent interview that prior to working with Kapil, she had doubts about his acting abilities.

In the upcoming Nandita Das movie Zwigato, which also stars Kapil Sharma, actor Shahana Goswami will play the lead role. Shahana said in a recent interview that prior to working with Kapil, she had doubts about his acting abilities. Shanana plays Kapil’s wife in the movie. Kapil plays a food delivery rider in Zwigato after losing his position as a factory floor manager and joining a food delivery service firm. His predicament is followed in the movie as he deals with work pressures and incentives. The movie has not yet been released in India but has been premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival earlier in 2022.

Before the movie’s debut, Shahana Goswami talked openly about it. When discussing her collaborations with Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma, she said, “I’ve worked with Nandita Das before on Firaaq. Zwigato is my second innings with her, my first with Kapil (Sharma). With Nandita, there is a very easy flow that I have. We are friends and I love working with her as an actor. She teaches me a lot as a director. With Kapil, it was so effortless. I didn’t know how he’d be. He’s such a big star. I didn’t know if he’d be able to act. Nandita told me that he’s playing this character in Zwigato, he’d be able to do it.”

“When Nandita first told me about him, I was like, ‘Kapil?’, but then I thought it was a good idea. Initially, I didn’t know him. I had not even seen his show, but I had a feeling (he’ll be able to do it). When I met him, I was convinced that he’ll nail it because he’s a very real person. He has that in him and he’s very talented. He’s also done theatre in his childhood. He’s a good actor and I really enjoyed working with him,” she also added.

Kapil had already explained his decision to work on an independent film. He claimed that even if the movie doesn’t do well with the audience, he has nothing to lose. In the meantime, an Indian release date has not yet been decided by the producers.