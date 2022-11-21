Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have a fun banter

Married on July 7, 2015, Shahid and Mira’s love for one another continues to blossom.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor are consistently goals for any couple. Married on July 7, 2015, Shahid and Mira’s love for one another continues to blossom. The Kabir Singh actor recently had a hilarious exchange with his wife, Mira Rajput, which fans should not miss.

This morning, Shahid Kapoor released a sweet video with his wife, Mira Rajput. Shahid started off the epic discussion by asking Mira, “So, what is your favourite thing about me, Mira? You have 1 second.”

At once, Mira identified herself: “It’s me.” At that point Shahid said, “Common Mira, let’s be honest.”

A few seconds later, Mira noticed that you were wearing jeans instead of shorts and remarked, “You are finally wearing your jeans instead of your shorts.”. Shahid asked, “Don’t you like my legs? The hair on my legs?” Shahid queried. The stubble on my shins? Mira simply can’t hide her happiness.

Watch this video

Shahid Kapoor released a sweet family photo about three days ago, in which he can be seen with Mira Rajput and their children Misha and Zain. There is no doubt that Shahid’s loyalty lies with his family.

In 2022 Jersey, in which Shahid Kapoor starred, bombed at the box office. Though Shahid received mixed reviews from critics, some praised his performance. Kapoor will next be seen in the action film Bloody Daddy directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and then in the television series Farzi, a crime drama.

