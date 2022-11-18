Shahid Kapoor shares pic of Mira Rajput and kids on the beach

On Instagram, Shahid Kapoor posted a sweet photo of his “life.”

On Instagram, Shahid Kapoor posted a sweet photo of his “life.” The image depicts his wife Mira Rajput, kids Misha and Zain, and family relaxing on the beach. Shahid is seated some distance away, gazing at them. Shahid posted the hazy image to Instagram with just the word, “Life!” In the comments section, his actor brother Ishaan Khatter flooded the image with heart-emojis. Misha is seen playing with toys on the beach, and Mira Rajput can be seen stooping to inspect what she was working on. Zain may be seen moving away from the camera and toward the surf. Shahid appears to be sitting in the sand as he takes this shot of the three people.

Recently, Shahid and Mira relocated to a new home in Worli that faces the sea with their children. A few days ago, Shahid posted a photo from his high-rise apartment that featured a number of smaller buildings in the distance and the sea.

In the movie Jersey, Shahid last appeared as a senile father of a young boy. The actor stated in an interview about becoming a father, “Fatherhood is a life-changing experience. Everything changes after the birth of the children. My point of view has changed due to the presence of my kids in my life. When you have kids in your life you can’t think only from your point of view… a similar thing has happened to me. My approach towards life has changed.”

“Misha and Zain have taught me the true importance of parents. And I now completely believe that the actual importance of parents is realised by people only when they become parents themselves. We should never take them (parents) for granted,” he added.

Shahid will now make his OTT debut in the upcoming film Farzi from Raj and DK. He has a movie called Bloody Daddy as well.