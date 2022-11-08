Shanaya Kapoor shares pictures from Golden Temple with her nani

Navya Nanda and Ananya Panday celebrate Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday
Shanaya Kapoor has a huge fan base despite her recent debut. Shanaya...
Shanaya Kapoor visited Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, also referred to as the Golden Temple. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday, she posted photos from her trip to Instagram. For the meeting with Namita Sandhu, her maternal grandmother, she donned a white salwar suit. On the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the 15th lunar day in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, Guru Nanak Gurpurab’s festival is observed. The anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth is today.
Shanaya wore an ethnic costume of white for the visit. As is customary for all worshippers at the temple, she draped a dupatta over her head. She was seen praying in one of the images as a blue sky was overhead. In a another photo, she stood next to her grandmother while wearing barely-there makeup, Golden Temple in the distance.
She shared one of the images on Instagram Stories and added a red heart symbol to the text. On another photo with Namita, she added the emojis for a red heart, a folded hand, and a star.
With actor Ananya Panday and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, she just celebrated her 23rd birthday. Arjun Kapoor, an actor and her cousin, posted a picture of the two of them when they were little to Instagram to celebrate her birthday. He commented, “Posting this picture to point out that we may be older, but you’re always a baby to me. Here’s wishing a very Happy birthday to the future of the Kapoor khandaan, @shanayakapoor02.” Shanaya, a young child, is seen dancing to the title song of Bunty Aur Babli in a video that Anshula Kapoor, Arjun’s sister, posted along with a kind message for Shanaya.
