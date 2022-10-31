Shanaya Kapoor turns into Anne Hathaway of The Princess Diaries

Mumbai’s Halloween celebration was attended by actor Shanaya Kapoor.

Recently, Mumbai’s Halloween celebration was attended by actor Shanaya Kapoor. She disclosed the source of her style on Halloween, and it’s none other than Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway.

Shanaya appeared in the photos sporting a princess tulle dress. She wore headphones and a tiara with it. She also wore sunglasses with a 90s vibe, which completed her overall appearance. Anyone who sees it will immediately be reminded of the legendary The Princess Diaries movie poster with Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway. In addition, Shanaya included a number of images from a photo shoot and a sneak preview of the movie poster.

Sharing the look, Shanaya used a popular line from the film. She wrote, “Me, a princess? Shut up!” She also added a bunch of emojis with the hashtag ‘Halloween.’ Reacting to the photos, best friend Suhana Khan commented, “Stunnn.” “ICONIC,” added Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Shanaya’s mom Maheep Kapoor, Tania Shroff, Seema Sajdeh and co-star Gurfateh Pirzada too praised the budding actor.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep are the parents of Shanaya Kapoor. Recently, Shanaya was observed during Ananya’s birthday celebration. Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were among those who joined her.

Shanaya will shortly make her Bollywood debut in Bedhadak, directed by Karan Johar. She will appear in the movie alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya. The first round of shooting for the movie is expected to begin early next year, and it will be released the following year.

“@shanayakapoor02 @gurfatehpirzada @itslakshyaall set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!!#BEDHADAK!!!!” wrote Karan Johar on social media. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. Earlier in March this year, the makers unveiled Shanaya’s first look of Bedhadak. She will be seen as Nimrit.